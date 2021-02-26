IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 4 airlines to resume domestic operations from terminal 1 of Mumbai airport
File photo: Passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.(HT Photo)
File photo: Passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

4 airlines to resume domestic operations from terminal 1 of Mumbai airport

  • From midnight of March 10, four airlines - Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet - will resume their domestic operations from Terminal 1.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume operations from Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flights from March 10. Since nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, operations at T1 were suspended temporarily and were consolidated through Terminal 2.

From midnight of March 10, four airlines - Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet - will resume their domestic operations from Terminal 1. For Indigo, most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, however, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1.

The airport spokesperson said, “for safeguarding the health and safety of all passengers travelling via the airport, the CSMIA is re-opening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations with effect from March 10. Upholding the safety of the passengers, the resumption of services via T1 is a step further in ensuring that social distancing is strictly followed.”

Also read: Maharashtra records over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases again, 1,035 cases in Mumbai


Adhering to a high level of safety and hygiene standards, the airport operator said it will open all the lounges, retail and food and beverage (F&B) outlets for the convenience of the passengers. All modes of transport to and from will also be made available.

“The airport will ensure that measures, such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitisation and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary protocols are implemented at T1. The terminal will also promote social distancing through measures such as re-arrangement of seating, installation of plexi-glass to minimize face-to-face interactions amongst others at the terminal. Hand sanitisers have been strategically placed through the premise and passengers are encouraged to use contactless payment facilities available at the terminal,” the spokesperson added.

GoAir too announced air services from the city’s domestic terminal. The spokesperson said, “Effective March 10, GoAir will shift its entire domestic flight operations in Mumbai to Terminal 1 (T1). We will continue to carry out enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees. At airports, we will continue to regularly disinfect the check-in kiosks, gate areas, check-in counters and ticketing counters.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csmia mumbai
Close
File photo: Passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.(HT Photo)
File photo: Passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

4 airlines to resume domestic operations from terminal 1 of Mumbai airport

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • From midnight of March 10, four airlines - Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet - will resume their domestic operations from Terminal 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indigo will resume its operations from T1, while most of its operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights of the airlines will resume operations from Terminal 1.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indigo will resume its operations from T1, while most of its operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights of the airlines will resume operations from Terminal 1.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Terminal 1 of Mumbai International airport to resume domestic operations

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 PM IST
All international flights by the airlines will, however, be operated from Terminal 2 only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (REUTERS)
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Threat letter to Mukesh Ambani calls bomb scare ‘trailer’

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:23 PM IST
On Thursday, an abandoned SUV with explosive material was found parked around 600 metres from the house of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Pedder Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the residential buildings sealed by KDMC in the wake of the rising Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
One of the residential buildings sealed by KDMC in the wake of the rising Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body seals 17 buildings, brings in stricter curbs

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:21 PM IST
At least 17 buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits have been sealed on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after the explosives were found in the area on Thursday.(Reuters Photo)
Mumbai Police deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after the explosives were found in the area on Thursday.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Just a trailer: Letter in car carrying explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Mumbai Police also called in the bomb squad after the police control room was informed about the vehicle near Amnabi's house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Desraj, an auto driver, has received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 lakh which were raised after his story went viral on social media. (Photo: Facebook/Humans of Bombay)
Desraj, an auto driver, has received 24 lakh which were raised after his story went viral on social media. (Photo: Facebook/Humans of Bombay)
mumbai news

Viral auto driver Desraj: Will fund my granddaughter’s education now

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Mumbai-based auto driver Desraj’s tragic story, of being the sole breadwinner for his family after the untimely death of his two sons, was recently shared on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Bombay HC cites lack of evidence, acquits man convicted of rape, murder of child

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:26 AM IST
In its order on February 11, the high court said it was anguished by the insensitive way in which the prosecution went about the trial
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, district collector Shanmugarajan S visited the school and instructed the district health department to provide care to the students and the school staff. “(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)
On Thursday, district collector Shanmugarajan S visited the school and instructed the district health department to provide care to the students and the school staff. “(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

229 students at Maharashtra school test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Nagpur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Four teaching and non-teaching employees at the school have also been infected, Washim district health officer Avinash Aher said, adding that the area has been declared a containment zone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The nationwide strike has been called a protest against rising fuel prices, GST, and e-invoice. (HT FILE)
The nationwide strike has been called a protest against rising fuel prices, GST, and e-invoice. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Transporters to join nationwide strike; essential supply won’t be affected

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA) will participate in Bharat bandh by keeping their goods vehicles off the road on Friday. Around 1670 truckers are expected to go off the road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Workers sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around a hundred students are without a seat even as colleges started classes in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT FILE)
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Refurbished cell at Arthur Road jail awaits high-profile inmate like Nirav Modi

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Cell number two in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road jail which was refurbished in June 2019 has been maintained by the jail authorities in the proper condition anticipating a high-profile inmate such as fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, a prime accused in 13,600-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Uddhav Thackeray (right) and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan. (HT FILE)
CM Uddhav Thackeray (right) and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

MVA may ignore Governor Koshyari’s order, delay Speaker’s election

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Ruling coalition may remind Governor BS Koshyari about 12 pending MLC nominations; BJP says government is using Covid to avoid issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
Police personnel stand guard outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande / Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Explosive, threat letter found in a car near Ambani house in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Parts of south Mumbai were on alert on Thursday evening after an abandoned sport utility vehicle (SUV) with explosive material was found parked around 600 metres from the house of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Pedder Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sena minister Sanjay Rathod at Pohradevi temple. (HT FILE)
Sena minister Sanjay Rathod at Pohradevi temple. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Will take action based on probe report, says Shiv Sena on allegations against Sanjay Rathod

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Amid mounting pressure to take action against Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, the party has adopted a wait-and-watch stance. Sena ministers said that allegations of flouting Covid rules are being probed and action can only be taken after the report is submitted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivli, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivli, in Mumbai, on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MMRDA begins pre-trials for Mumbai’s Metro trains

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Close to a month after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the first indigenously built Metro train for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri-E), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) conducted pre-trials for the train at the Charkop depot before testing begins on the actual route in a month
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac