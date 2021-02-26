4 airlines to resume domestic operations from terminal 1 of Mumbai airport
- From midnight of March 10, four airlines - Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet - will resume their domestic operations from Terminal 1.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will resume operations from Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flights from March 10. Since nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, operations at T1 were suspended temporarily and were consolidated through Terminal 2.
From midnight of March 10, four airlines - Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet - will resume their domestic operations from Terminal 1. For Indigo, most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, however, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1.
The airport spokesperson said, “for safeguarding the health and safety of all passengers travelling via the airport, the CSMIA is re-opening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flight operations with effect from March 10. Upholding the safety of the passengers, the resumption of services via T1 is a step further in ensuring that social distancing is strictly followed.”
Adhering to a high level of safety and hygiene standards, the airport operator said it will open all the lounges, retail and food and beverage (F&B) outlets for the convenience of the passengers. All modes of transport to and from will also be made available.
“The airport will ensure that measures, such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitisation and disinfection, mandatory compliance of wearing face masks and other necessary protocols are implemented at T1. The terminal will also promote social distancing through measures such as re-arrangement of seating, installation of plexi-glass to minimize face-to-face interactions amongst others at the terminal. Hand sanitisers have been strategically placed through the premise and passengers are encouraged to use contactless payment facilities available at the terminal,” the spokesperson added.
GoAir too announced air services from the city’s domestic terminal. The spokesperson said, “Effective March 10, GoAir will shift its entire domestic flight operations in Mumbai to Terminal 1 (T1). We will continue to carry out enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees. At airports, we will continue to regularly disinfect the check-in kiosks, gate areas, check-in counters and ticketing counters.”
