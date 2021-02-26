Maharashtra records over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases again, 1,035 cases in Mumbai
For the third consecutive day on Friday, Maharashtra recorded over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country. With 8,333 new cases, the number of total cases in the state stood at 2,138,154. Out of these fresh cases, Mumbai reported 1,035 Covid-19 infections on Friday. Though the number of fresh infections reported on Friday recorded a slight dip from Thursday's numbers, the overall Covid-19 situation remains severe in the state.
On Thursday, 8,702 new Covid-19 cases were reported all across the state and Mumbai city alone witnessed 1,145 cases.
A total of 48 deaths have been reported in the state, including three from Mumbai.
