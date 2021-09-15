4 arrested by police for luring man with job opportunity and killing him in Mumbai

The Dombivli-Manpada police arrested four accused including a minor for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man and dumping him in an injured state at Katemanivli area in Kalyan, on September 11.

The four accused — Rehan Shaikh, Sagar Ponala, Sumit Sonawane, and a minor — took advantage of his desperation to find a job and lured him with an employment opportunity in Diva. Later, they robbed the victim and attacked him.

The victim Krishnamohan Tiwari, 47, a resident of Dombivli (East), was an engineer and worked with a Dubai-based company. However, he lost his job two months ago.

Vivek Pansare, zone 3, deputy commissioner of police, said, “Shaikh, who worked with a placement agency, used to get a data of the people who would apply for jobs. He called Tiwari, lured him with a job opportunity and called to a remote place in Diva. Shaikh along with three other accused then threatened and robbed Tiwari. When he resisted, they hit him and assaulted him with a stone. He had sustained injuries on his head, chest, and other body parts. They took him in an autorickshaw, owned by one of the accused and threw him in the Katemanivli area.”

“He was found by one of our officers who took him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” Pansare said.

Dombivli Manpada police team got information about the accused who had fled with the victim’s mobile phone. With help of CCTV footage and technical evidence the accused were arrested from the Kalyan and Dombivli area.