4 booked for running prostitution racket in Vashi

Vashi police have booked four persons including an auto driver and two women under sections of immoral trafficking for running a prostitution racket at a lodge in Vashi.

“The whole racket worked via telephone,” a police officer said. Those booked included Dinesh Yadav of Vashi, the brain behind the racket. When a customer gets in touch with Yadav, he asks the person to visit the lodge and then calls up another accused, Sandeep Kumar Yadav (22), an auto driver from Koparkhairane, who brings the women to the lodge.

On Thursday night, Vashi police sent a fake customer following which the auto driver came with two women aged 26 years and 29 years.

“Both the women and the auto driver made their living through prostitution. Hence, they too were booked. We are hunting for the main accused who is still at large,” the officer added.