4 booked for running prostitution racket in Vashi

Vashi police have booked four persons including an auto driver and two women under sections of immoral trafficking for running a prostitution racket at a lodge in Vashi.
“The whole racket worked via telephone,” a police officer said. Those booked included Dinesh Yadav of Vashi, the brain behind the racket. When a customer gets in touch with Yadav, he asks the person to visit the lodge and then calls up another accused, Sandeep Kumar Yadav (22), an auto driver from Koparkhairane, who brings the women to the lodge.
On Thursday night, Vashi police sent a fake customer following which the auto driver came with two women aged 26 years and 29 years.
“Both the women and the auto driver made their living through prostitution. Hence, they too were booked. We are hunting for the main accused who is still at large,” the officer added.
Murder over breakfast: Man kills wife over salty sagoo khichdi
Mumbai Nikesh Ghag (46), a computer operator with the Bank of Maharashtra, Dahisar East, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife Nirmala (40) over excess salt in breakfast. Their 12-year-old son Chinmayee was a witness to the murder. Senior police inspector Milind Desai of the Navghar police station, said that Ghag first strangulated Nirmala with his hands in their bedroom. “These instances have been narrated to us by the child,” said that police officer.
2 Nigerian nationals arrested for selling drugs worth ₹25.80L in Vashi
Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for selling drugs worth ₹25.80 lakh in Vashi. The two arrested were identified as Nizhkusi Chinanso Augustine (31) and Nizhkusi Aikene Augustine (28). A team led by senior police inspector, Vijay Singh Bhosale and including assistant police inspectors, Gangadhar Devde and Shashikant Pawar, laid a trap opposite Palm Beach Mall and arrested the duo. The crime branch team searched the two and found the drug, Methaqualone, in their possession.
‘Sad to witness plight…’: LinkedIn post re-ignted 10-minute delivery debate
There has been a raging debate on social media about the new 10-minutes app deliveries in the recent past. It has also been the subejct of many memes. After Twitter, the debate reaged on LinkedIn after a user wrote about his delivery boy's woes. The user then thanked everyone in the comments for 'understanding that there's a serious problem with this insanely planned 10 mins delivery model'. However, not all the comments agreed with him.
‘No question of…’: Maharashtra home minister on loudspeakers amid azaan row
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, amid the controversy over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. On Thursday, the state home minister had said that the government was taking a serious view of Raj Thackeray's threat and said it was prepared for the upcoming festive season.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to hold meeting to discuss work related to monsoon in city
Ahead of the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will have a major coordination review meeting with all the stakeholders. The meeting will also determine the funds to be appropriated. The meeting will determine the action plan to be followed in case of disaster. There will also be brainstorming on getting all the work completed before May 15. To facilitate maximum participation, the administration will be conducting the meeting via video conferencing as well.
