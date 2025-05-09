Navi Mumbai: Four people lost their lives and fifteen others sustained injuries when a speeding trailer collided head-on with a Maharashtra State Transport (ST) bus near Tarne village on Wednesday afternoon. 4 killed, 15 injured in ST bus-trailer collision

The accident took place around 12:45 PM on a ghat section of the Rahtad-Tala route. The ST bus, en route from Rahtad to Tala, was ascending a slope when it was struck by the trailer coming downhill from the opposite direction. The impact was so intense that a portion of the bus was torn apart.

According to preliminary investigations, the trailer was headed to a port and was being driven by 24-year-old Deendayal Ramkaran Pal, who had recently acquired a heavy motor vehicle licence. “He was unfamiliar with the route and relied on Google Maps for navigation. Pal reportedly failed to negotiate a sharp bend and lost control of the vehicle,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shivthare. Pal has been arrested, and a further probe is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Trupti Vijay Kutekar, 22, Laxman Raya Dhebe, 35, of Dhangar Wadi, Anvi Rupesh Gamre, 7, of Ambet, and Vitthal Kajabje, 55, from Khabivali. The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals and are said to have sustained minor injuries.

This is the second major road accident in Raigad district in as many days. On Tuesday afternoon, three pedestrians were killed when a speeding passenger minibus ploughed through a crowded market near the District Hospital in Mangaon. A police jeep and a scooter were also damaged in that incident.