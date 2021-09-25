4 Thane civic engineers suspended for potholed roads

Four civic engineers with the Thane Municipal Corporation have been held responsible for bad roads in the city and suspended by the Thane civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma. Sharma ruled that the four allegedly neglected the work of filling potholes and also ignored the shoddy work by the contractor.

The four engineers include Uthalsar ward executive engineer Chetan Patel, junior engineer Prakash Kadtare from Vartak Nagar ward, junior engineer Sandeep Sawant and Sandeep Gaikwad from Lokmanya Sawarkar Nagar ward.

The decision was taken following a survey of city roads by guardian minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. Shinde had given directives to the civic chief to take action against the concerned officials.

Shinde had claimed that the road work is substandard, despite paying the contractors the condition is pathetic for which the government is blamed. “The officials who have ignored this substandard road repair works should be suspended,” he said.

Sharma issued the orders of suspending the four and taking disciplinary action against them on Saturday morning.

A civic officer said, “As per the directives of the commissioner, we have suspended the four. We will also soon start issuing notices to the contractors which are responsible for the roads which developed craters.”