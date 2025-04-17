Mumbai: The state health department on Wednesday terminated the services of over 400 probationary doctors who remained absent from duty for a prolonged period. Akola district in Vidarbha accounted for the largest number of sackings while more than 45 doctors whose services were terminated were from Mumbai, Thane and Konkan. 400 doctors terminated

“Many of these doctors did not complete their services as they have went for higher studies or joined better jobs,” said an official from the health department.

The doctors were employed as probationary medical officers under ‘group service A’ category. Rules mandate that if such probationary doctors are absent for more than a week, their services can be terminated or their probation period can be extended by up to a year.

HT reached out to principal secretary of the health department, Nipun Vinayak, and health minister Prakash Abitkar for comments, but did not get any response.