Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi
400 doctors terminated

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 17, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Mumbai's health department has terminated over 400 probationary doctors for prolonged absences, mainly from Akola, with many pursuing higher studies or better jobs.

Mumbai: The state health department on Wednesday terminated the services of over 400 probationary doctors who remained absent from duty for a prolonged period. Akola district in Vidarbha accounted for the largest number of sackings while more than 45 doctors whose services were terminated were from Mumbai, Thane and Konkan.

“Many of these doctors did not complete their services as they have went for higher studies or joined better jobs,” said an official from the health department.

The doctors were employed as probationary medical officers under ‘group service A’ category. Rules mandate that if such probationary doctors are absent for more than a week, their services can be terminated or their probation period can be extended by up to a year.

HT reached out to principal secretary of the health department, Nipun Vinayak, and health minister Prakash Abitkar for comments, but did not get any response.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 400 doctors terminated
