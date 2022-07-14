407 families continue to live in extremely dangerous buildings in Thane: TMC survey
For the fear of losing possession of their homes, 407 families continue to stay in 44 extremely dangerous structures within Thane city, as per Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) survey. There are 4,330 dangerous buildings, out of which 74 are extremely dangerous.
From among the 74 extremely dangerous buildings, 29 have been evacuated. Out of these 29, two have been demolished and a few more are in the process of being demolished. As of now, there are 44 structures that continue to have families residing in them. These include 16 buildings and 28 chawls that have 407 families residing in them.
Among the 28 chawls, 11 are just one-storeyed structures and 17 are two-storeyed (ground-plus-one) structures. Among the above-mentioned 44 structures, a majority of them are in Kopri ward with 16 buildings housing 187 families.
“We have been staying here for 18 years and if we abandon and leave our home, there is no assurance that we will be rehabilitated to a proper home like this one. They will give us only temporary accommodation, making us homeless. Hence, we are not keen to leave,” said Sridhar Dalvi, 55, resident of Shrishrusti Building in Kopri.
TMC has given multiple warnings and sent notices to vacate these structures. “We have made arrangements in 116 schools around the city wherein those staying in dangerous structures can be rehabilitated temporarily. Among the 4,330 dangerous structures, we have given permission to repair a few,” said Gajanan Godapure, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.
-
NMMC tests confirm water supplied in parts of Nerul (E) not fit for drinking
The water supplied to several societies in various sectors of Nerul (E) is not fit to drink. Following multiple cases of gastrointestinal ailments in the Nerul-based Army CHS, the residents got the samples of water supplied by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation tested for contamination, only to find the presence of E.coli bacteria. The problem of contamination is prevalent even in other societies in Sectors 3, 9, 13 and 15.
-
Rape case: Ludhiana cops get two more days to grill ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains
A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of Lok Insaaf Party chief and former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days. Bains, who had surrendered before court in a rape case on Monday, was again produced in court after his remand ended. Bains was brought to the court complex two hours in advance and heavy police force was deployed there to prevent his supporters from creating ruckus.
-
Moose Wala murder: Delhi court grants transit remand of third shooter to Punjab Police
The Punjab Police special investigation team probing the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Thursday got one-day transit remand of two suspects, including a shooter, from a Delhi court. The singer was shot dead by at least six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29. After taking permission from the Delhi court, the Punjab Police arrested the duo in Moose Wala's murder case.
-
Ayodhya road widening project: Demolition drive begins from Sanskrit Vidyalay, shops spared as of now
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Thursday began a demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town. As the squad reached Sanskrit Vidyalay in Bada sthan area and razed a part of the school building, traders reached there and opposed the drive. The administration, however, assured traders that shops won't be demolished till the promises made to them were fulfilled. The administration convened a meeting with traders on Friday to discuss the issue.
-
Every second post of block primary education officer lying vacant in Punjab
Nearly 50% posts of block primary education officer (BPEO) are lying vacant across Punjab, putting extra burden on the incumbents and affecting the quality of elementary education. There are 228 posts of BPEO across the state, of which 110 are lying vacant, according to a list of eligible promotees released by the state education department recently. The situation is the worst in Nawanshahr district, where all seven posts of BPEO are vacant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics