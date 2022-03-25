40-chair plush dining car of iconic Deccan Queen is ready

MUMBAI: The iconic Deccan Queen that operates daily between Mumbai and Pune is ready with a swanky dining car, manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai. The dining car is likely to arrive in Mumbai in the month of April. The dining car is only present in the Deccan Queen across all outstation trains on Indian Railways.

16 new coaches of Deccan Queen arrived in the city in February 2022. The new coaches of the train have been parked at Wadi Bunder railway yard. The 40-chair seater dining car has been upgraded with new chairs and wooden tables with big window panes that will show passengers the view of ghats between Mumbai and Pune.

The dining car has been upgraded with new chairs and wooden tables (ICF Chennai)

New revamped dining car has been upgraded with a modular kitchen that railway authorities can use to prepare fresh meals for passengers. “The dining car has been manufactured and will leave for the Central Railway (CR) soon. The dining car will be attached along with other coaches that will be manufactured and sent to Mumbai,” said a senior ICF Chennai official who did not want to be named.

Modular kitchen (ICF Chennai)

New railway coaches for Deccan Queen with better safety will soon be introduced on the Central Railway. The existing coaches were replaced by Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches manufactured by Germany.

The new design and colours of the Deccan Queen was made by National Institute of Design (NID) after consultation with commuters and railway officials which was approved by the ministry of railways.

Earlier, the CR had refurbished coaches of the Deccan Queen, as part of project Utkrisht. During the revamp project, the railways replaced torn seats, installed fire extinguishers, dustbins and put up Braille signages. Deccan Queen was introduced between Mumbai and Pune on June 1,1930.