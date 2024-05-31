40-year-old father rapes, impregnates minor daughter, held

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for raping his minor daughter for several months and impregnating her. According to police, the man is a history sheeter and has several criminal complaints against him in various police stations, including rape charges. In November last year, the man came out of jail and started sexually assaulting the minor girl. When the girl was taken to the hospital after severe pain, the doctors, after running several tests, told her that she was seven months pregnant. HT Image

“We have arrested the 40-year-old man whose wife had already left him and married another man. His minor daughter is 17 and stays with her paternal grandmother (his mother) from the time her mother left and the accused was in jail,” said an officer.

“The girl was threatened by her father and therefore she was mum for several months. She confided in one of the girls from her neighbourhood about her menstrual cycle being stopped for the past few months and having continuous stomach pains. The neighbour took her to a government hospital where they learnt that she was seven months pregnant,” said the police officer.

The hospital then informed the police after which the police recorded her statement and registered an offence against her father.

“We have booked the man under section 376(2)(n) (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He was arrested by our teams while trying to flee. He is a hawker by profession and the family stays in slums,” said the police officer.

The police said the girl has been admitted to the hospital and her condition is presently stable.