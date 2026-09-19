40-year-old labourer falls to death while clearing vines at Borivali society; 3 booked for negligence

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old labourer died after falling from a wooden plank suspended by ropes while clearing vines and plants at a housing society in Borivali West on Thursday. The MHB Colony police have registered an FIR against two society office-bearers and a security guard, alleging negligence and failure to provide adequate safety equipment.

The deceased, Munja Phulpagare, a resident of Ganpat Patil Nagar in Borivali West, was working at Atmaram Tower on New Link Road when he fell from the third floor. He suffered severe head and leg injuries and was rushed to Lotus Hospital in Borivali, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. He later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police, Phulpagare had been approached for the work by society office-bearers Kuldeep Bhadad and Satish Ingale, the latter being a friend of the deceased. The two allegedly took him to the society after approaching him near Kandarpada Circle.

“Munja got down with the help of ropes onto a wooden plank to reach the third floor and was removing the grass. He worked for about an hour before slipping and falling,” a police officer said.

The police said the plank was being used to access the area where Phulpagare was clearing the vegetation. They alleged that he was not provided with a safety belt or safety net, leaving him vulnerable to a serious fall.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by Phulpagare’s wife, Rama, 40, who lives with their daughter and son. The accused have been identified as Bhadad and Ingale, both office-bearers of Atmaram Tower, and security guard Parmeshwar Yadav.

The MHB Colony police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence).