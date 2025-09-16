MUMBAI: The crime branch has arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the ₹2.7 crore cash robbery on Wednesday in Girgaon. The police said that the accused and his accomplices robbed a van belonging to a finance company and fled with the cash after drugging and tying the driver to the van’s seat. 40-year-old man, 2 others arrested in ₹ 2.7 Cr robbery

According to the police, the arrested accused, Ibrahim Abdul Rahim Shaikh, is a resident of Daulat Nagar in Mumbra. Based on CCTV footage from the area the police traced him to a hotel in Madhya Pradesh and arrested him. A police officer said, “We have recovered ₹5 lakh cash from his Mumbra house,” and added that they have detained two others who are being questioned. The police are yet to reveal details about the other two detainees.

According to the V P Road police the case was registered on 11th of September following a complaint by Narayan Hari Halan, 51, who runs Halan Finance Company based in Lower Parel.

The police said that the company driver, Baijanath Yadav would often drive two others from the company, Vikar Shinde and Paresh Raut to collect money for the company from Girgaon and Bhuleshwar. “On September 10, Shinde and Raut went to collect money while Yadav was in the car,” said the police officer. The duo grew suspicious when Yadav failed to pick up their calls, and when they returned to the car they found him unconscious and tied with ropes to the driver’s seat. The police said they also found the bags containing the cash missing.

“We have registered a case under sections 305 (theft means of transportation or place of worship, etc.) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said a police officer. The police have also questioned Shinde and Raut, and suspect the robbery to be an insider job.