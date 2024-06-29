 40-year-old man jumps into sea, missing | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
40-year-old man jumps into sea, missing

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 29, 2024 08:54 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man jumped into the sea near Garware Junction on Friday evening, prompting a search operation by the Marine Drive police and fire brigade. But, due to high tide, they were unable to locate him.

HT Image
HT Image

“Some onlookers witnessed him jumping into the sea and immediately alerted nearby police stationed in a van. The police then informed the fire brigade and initiated a search operation. However, due to low visibility, the operation was suspended late in the evening,” said a police officer. The identity of the man remains unknown, but witnesses estimate he was approximately 40 years old.

“We believe he may have been from outside Mumbai based on witness statements. The search operation will resume on Saturday,” added the police officer.

On Thursday, two police constables rescued a woman who had fallen into a similar situation.

