MUMBAI: A 41-year-old man was murdered by three people on Friday over a parking issue in Surya Nagar locality in Vikhroli West. The accused and the deceased had neighbouring shops and were known to quarrel frequently over vehicle parking in front of the shops. 41-year-old killed by three over parking issues

According to the police, the accused Zeeshan Ahmed Isthriyak Khan, 24, runs a fabrication business in Islampura area with his brother Furkan Ahmed Isthriyak Khan, 21. Next to this shop is a transport business run by Kitabullah Shaikh. Tensions have been brewing between the two shopkeepers for a long time now as Shaikh always has two or three auto rickshaws parked around his shop that Zeeshan has always complained about.

On Friday, Furkan parked his Activa in front of Shaikh’s shop. This angered Shaikh and he argued with Furkan and Zeeshan. Shaik’s 19-year-old son Mohammad Junaid also joined, and the two teams verbally fought. The brothers’ uncle Mohammad Tariq Jainur Abuddin joined the fight and brought with him iron rods and bamboo sticks. The three of them began to physically attack Shaikh and his son, said an officer from Parksite police station.

“They removed bamboos and even threw an iron stool at Shaikh. One of the accused was wearing a metal bracelet, which grievously injured Shaikh,” a police officer said.

Shaikh and Junaid were rushed to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital, where Shaikh was declared dead. Junaid sustained injuries in the attack.

A case was registered against the three accused under sections 103 (1) (murder), 109 (attempt to commit murder), 118 (intentional inflictions of harm on another person using dangerous tools or methods), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (punishments for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. All three were arrested and the weapons they used to attack is confiscated.