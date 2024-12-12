Menu Explore
42-year-old killed in hit-and-run on EEH

ByVinay Dalvi
Dec 13, 2024 05:40 AM IST

A 42-year-old man died on Wednesday after an unknown vehicle rammed into his scooter on Eastern Express Highway, near Bhandup. The police said the man, who worked for a builder, was heading to his office in Andheri from Thane when his two-wheeler was hit by another vehicle

MUMBAI: A 42-year-old man died on Wednesday after an unknown vehicle rammed into his scooter on Eastern Express Highway, near Bhandup. The police said the man, who worked for a builder, was heading to his office in Andheri from Thane when his two-wheeler was hit by another vehicle. The victim, identified as Narayan Vijay Bhobate, 42, was a resident of Brahmand, Thane.

“When he crossed Bhandup bus stop, an unknown vehicle collided with his scooter, causing him to fall. Locals rushed him to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station.

Police have registered a case under 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 134 (duties of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and 184 (penalties for driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“The accident spot does not have CCTV cameras. So, we are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the unknown vehicle and its driver,” said the police officer.

