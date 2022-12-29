45-year-old man, who suffered burns at Sanpada station, succumbs to injuries

Navi Mumbai: The 45-year-old man – who suffered burns outside Sanpada railway station on Monday – succumbed to his injuries. It was an accident, as per the police, who spoke to the eyewitnesses.

The deceased, Mahesh Pandhre, suffered 55% burns and was admitted to the Vashi General Hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

“We could not record his statement but recorded his wife’s statement. According to her, he has been facing a mental disorder for many months and never agreed to meet a doctor,” said Jayaram Rathod, sub-inspector, Sanpada police station. “Around two months back, he fought with her and left the house and never returned. Since then, he had been staying on footpaths and railway stations.”

From eyewitnesses, the police confirmed that it was not a suicide attempt.

Rathod added that Pandhre had thinner in his possession and the police are not sure if he kept it for his work as a painter or for getting a high out of it which many addicts do.

“On the day of the incident, the thinner had spilt on the sack on which he was sitting and he lighted a smoke following which it caught fire and he suffered burn injuries,” he added.

A case of accidental death has been reported to Sanpada police.