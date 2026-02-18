Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    46-yr-old dead after truck hits him at Sahar cargo complex

    The deceased, Ganesh Lotankar, a resident of Nalasopara East, had worked with Gordon Woodroffe Logistics Limited for the past 20 years. According to police, the incident occurred while he was on duty clearing cargo-related documents

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: A 46-year-old logistics firm employee was killed after a truck allegedly ran him over inside the Sahar Air Cargo Complex near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday evening.

    46-yr-old dead after truck hits him at Sahar cargo complex
    46-yr-old dead after truck hits him at Sahar cargo complex

    A case against the truck driver has been registered under Section 106 (death due to rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We are in the process of arresting the truck driver,” an officer from Sahar police station said.

    The deceased, Ganesh Lotankar, a resident of Nalasopara East, had worked with Gordon Woodroffe Logistics Limited for the past 20 years. According to police, the incident occurred while he was on duty clearing cargo-related documents.

    His brother, Santosh Pandurang Lotankar, 42, who filed the complaint, said he received a call from another sibling, Harish, informing him that Ganesh had been in an accident and taken to Cooper Hospital.

    Police said Lotankar and his colleague, Datta Dhamale, had reached the General Cargo section around 5:30 pm to process documents. Ganesh then went to the Pharma Zone to clear paperwork for a pharmaceutical consignment.

    Within minutes, security personnel informed Dhamale that Ganesh had been in an accident. Witnesses alleged that a red Eicher truck hit him and crushed his waist. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/46-yr-old Dead After Truck Hits Him At Sahar Cargo Complex
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes