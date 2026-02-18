MUMBAI: A 46-year-old logistics firm employee was killed after a truck allegedly ran him over inside the Sahar Air Cargo Complex near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday evening. 46-yr-old dead after truck hits him at Sahar cargo complex

A case against the truck driver has been registered under Section 106 (death due to rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We are in the process of arresting the truck driver,” an officer from Sahar police station said.

The deceased, Ganesh Lotankar, a resident of Nalasopara East, had worked with Gordon Woodroffe Logistics Limited for the past 20 years. According to police, the incident occurred while he was on duty clearing cargo-related documents.

His brother, Santosh Pandurang Lotankar, 42, who filed the complaint, said he received a call from another sibling, Harish, informing him that Ganesh had been in an accident and taken to Cooper Hospital.

Police said Lotankar and his colleague, Datta Dhamale, had reached the General Cargo section around 5:30 pm to process documents. Ganesh then went to the Pharma Zone to clear paperwork for a pharmaceutical consignment.

Within minutes, security personnel informed Dhamale that Ganesh had been in an accident. Witnesses alleged that a red Eicher truck hit him and crushed his waist. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.