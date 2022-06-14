4-year-old boy, excited about first day of school, falls off terrace at home: Cop
A 4-year-old boy on Tuesday died after allegedly falling off the fifth-floor terrace in Geeta Apartment in Thane West’s Pancpakhadi area.
Police said the child was playing on the terrace and the family believes that he must have tried to look down when he lost his balance and fell.
The child, Shlok Mhatre, was to attend school for the first time on Tuesday, his family told the police.
The family told the police that the terrace was among his favourite hideout and he usually hid there while playing.
The boy’s family owns a shop in the same building.
On Tuesday, the boy was at the store when one of his relatives offered him chocolate to wish him luck for his first day.
The family last saw him taking the chocolate and going upstairs.
“He went upstairs, but no one knew when he fell. We found him below the spot where he usually played on the terrace,” said a neighbour Sunita Yadav.
She said the child went to the terrace alone last week also but someone saw him and stopped him.
A Naupada police station officer said the parents rushed the boy to the hospital but he was declared dead. The officer said the police station has filed an accidental death report for now. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” the officer said.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics