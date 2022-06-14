Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 4-year-old boy, excited about first day of school, falls off terrace at home: Cop
mumbai news

4-year-old boy, excited about first day of school, falls off terrace at home: Cop

On Tuesday, the boy was at the family’s store in the apartment complex when one of his relatives offered him chocolate to wish him luck for his first day. He was last seen going upstairs with the chocolate
A four-year-old child fell off the fifth-floor terrace of an apartment complex in Thane West where he lived.
A four-year-old child fell off the fifth-floor terrace of an apartment complex in Thane West where he lived. (HT Photo/Praful Gangurde)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 06:59 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Hindustan Times, Thane

A 4-year-old boy on Tuesday died after allegedly falling off the fifth-floor terrace in Geeta Apartment in Thane West’s Pancpakhadi area.

Police said the child was playing on the terrace and the family believes that he must have tried to look down when he lost his balance and fell.

The child, Shlok Mhatre, was to attend school for the first time on Tuesday, his family told the police.

The family told the police that the terrace was among his favourite hideout and he usually hid there while playing.

The boy’s family owns a shop in the same building.

On Tuesday, the boy was at the store when one of his relatives offered him chocolate to wish him luck for his first day.

The family last saw him taking the chocolate and going upstairs.

“He went upstairs, but no one knew when he fell. We found him below the spot where he usually played on the terrace,” said a neighbour Sunita Yadav.

She said the child went to the terrace alone last week also but someone saw him and stopped him.

A Naupada police station officer said the parents rushed the boy to the hospital but he was declared dead. The officer said the police station has filed an accidental death report for now. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” the officer said.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
