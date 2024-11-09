Navi Mumbai: An infant who was in the car that crashed on Palm Beach Road on Thursday morning is in critical condition. 4-year-old victim from Palm Beach Road accident in serious condition

The accident occurred near Sarsole junction. The infant and her parents were returning from Belapur, after celebrating the mother’s birthday, when a speeding compact SUV allegedly rammed into their car in the early hours of Thursday morning, killing Manish Pednekar, 40, the infant’s father and severely injuring Sneha Manish Pednekar, 34, the mother. The family was residing in Airoli and often went on family trips in their car.

The medical condition of the toddler is serious, said the relatives. The child has undergone an MRI scan, and the reports suggest that extensive treatments and multiple surgeries must be undertaken by the child. “She has suffered internal damage to the brain and multiple fractures in her jaw, wrist and collar and will require plastic surgery. Even her lungs are damaged, and her creatinine levels are high,” said Rajesh Pednekar, brother of late Manish.

With hospital bills estimated to run up to ₹18 lakh, the family is finding ways to raise funds. Sneha, as per her relatives, is currently stable and out of danger. “She is not yet informed about her husband’s death or the critical condition of her daughter,” said a relative.

The SUV’s driver, Omkar Vijay More, 26, assisting in his Sanpada-based family’s vegetable business. A medical examination proved that he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. During the police investigation, he revealed that he was returning from a private party in Panvel.

“From the mangled remains of the vehicle driven More was driving, beer cans were found. Following his arrest, a medical test was conducted and that has established that he was drunk and driving,” said the senior inspector of Nerul, Brahmanand Naikwadi.

Distraught, the family questioned the authorities for not having more effective mechanisms in place to curb accidents on this stretch. “What is the point of having a speed limit over 60kmph when the cars are manufactured to run over 100kmph?” asked Rajesh Pednekar.

A case has been registered at the Nerul police station under section 134 (B) (drivers duty following accident), 184 (speeding) and 185 (drunk driving), of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA ) as well as section 105 (culpable homicide), 125 (B) (endangering of life) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.