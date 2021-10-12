5 arrested for assaulting, threatening auto drivers in Monday’s bandh in Thane

The Thane Nagar police have registered a case against five Shiv Sena party workers for threatening auto rickshaw drivers and assaulting them during Monday’s bandh. All of them were arrested on Tuesday morning.

The five arrested have been identified as Pawan Kadam, husband of deputy mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Pallavi Kadam, former corporator, Girish Raje, and party workers – Kiran Nakti, Prakash Payre and Mahendra Madhavi. The case has been registered after a video of all of the five slapping auto drivers went viral.

Thane Nagar Police senior police inspector, R Somavanshi, said, “We have arrested all five of them under IPC Sections 146,188, 323 and 503 for allegedly assaulting rickshaw drivers on the street during Monday’s bandh.”