5 arrested for thefts in Dombivli

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested five accused in 11 house break-ins, vehicle thefts and mobile/chain snatching cases in the area. The team has recovered all the valuables from the accused worth ₹4.40 lakh including foreign currency.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Borade, 20, Akash Pole, 21, Akash Sharma, 20, Rafiq Shaikh, 25, Mohin Ahamed, 31. According to Manpada officials, the accused have been active in small thefts since lockdown and recently started stealing bikes and breaking into houses.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “In some of the CCTV footage, the accused were seen clearly and therefore we started searching for them after which on Thursday we were able to arrest all of them and recovered bikes, cash and foreign currency worth ₹4.40 lakh. All of them are residents of Kalyan and nearby areas. Therefore, they used to roam around the streets and wherever they got a chance to steal anything, they would take advantage of the same. Further investigation about them is going on.”