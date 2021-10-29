Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5 arrested for thefts in Dombivli
mumbai news

5 arrested for thefts in Dombivli

Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested five accused in 11 house break-ins, vehicle thefts and mobile/chain snatching cases in the area; police have recovered valuables worth 4.40 lakh including foreign currency
Manpada police in Dombivli with the five arrested accused in 11 house break-ins, vehicle thefts and mobile/chain snatching cases in the area. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Manpada police in Dombivli with the five arrested accused in 11 house break-ins, vehicle thefts and mobile/chain snatching cases in the area. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Dombivli

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested five accused in 11 house break-ins, vehicle thefts and mobile/chain snatching cases in the area. The team has recovered all the valuables from the accused worth 4.40 lakh including foreign currency.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Borade, 20, Akash Pole, 21, Akash Sharma, 20, Rafiq Shaikh, 25, Mohin Ahamed, 31. According to Manpada officials, the accused have been active in small thefts since lockdown and recently started stealing bikes and breaking into houses.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “In some of the CCTV footage, the accused were seen clearly and therefore we started searching for them after which on Thursday we were able to arrest all of them and recovered bikes, cash and foreign currency worth 4.40 lakh. All of them are residents of Kalyan and nearby areas. Therefore, they used to roam around the streets and wherever they got a chance to steal anything, they would take advantage of the same. Further investigation about them is going on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out