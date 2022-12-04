Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5 departments in IIT-B failed to admit PhD scholars from ST category

5 departments in IIT-B failed to admit PhD scholars from ST category

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 04, 2022 12:21 AM IST

The departments are; Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, Centre for Tech Alternatives for Rural Areas, Centre for Studies in Resource Engineering and Education Technology. In these years around 207 ST students applied for PhD in these departments.

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Five departments at IIT-B have not admitted a PhD scholar from the scheduled tribe (ST) category between 2015 and 2022, according to data revealed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. In 2022, the percentage of SC doctoral student admissions was around 5%, that of ST students was 11% and that of OBC was around 3%. These numbers stood at 8%, 1%, and 20%, respectively, in 2019.

The departments are; Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, Centre for Tech Alternatives for Rural Areas, Centre for Studies in Resource Engineering and Education Technology. In these years around 207 ST students applied for PhD in these departments.

Meanwhile, departments like Environment Science and Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Mathematics, and Centre for Policy Studies admitted only one student from the ST category in their respective departments. In the last eight years, the Department of Centre for Research in Nanotech and Science admitted two students out of 137 who applied.

The government of India’s (GoI) norms require 10% of all seats to be reserved for students from economically weaker sections; 27% for OBC students; 15% for SC students; 7.5% for ST students; and 5% for students with physical disabilities.

In a tweet, APPSC IIT Bombay said, “New RTI data shows that despite raising the issue of lack of representation of SC ST OBC in PhD admissions, there are still 5 departments in @iitbombay who have not admitted a single ST candidate in last 8 years.” Officials from IITB say that IITB is committed to recruiting more students in the reserved categories to fill the gap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out