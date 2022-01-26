Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5 feared trapped after building collapses in Mumbai, rescue ops underway: Report
5 feared trapped after building collapses in Mumbai, rescue ops underway: Report

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said five fire engines, one rescue van and six ambulances have been rushed to the spot.
Video grab from the site of the building collapse in Mumbai. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Jan 26, 2022 06:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

At least five persons are feared trapped after a five-storied building collapsed in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Wednesday evening.

According to news agency ANI, the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said five fire engines, one rescue van and six ambulances have been rushed to the spot. 

The incident happened in the Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), civic body officials said.

Further details awaited.

(This is a developing story)

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
