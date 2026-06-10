Mumbai: A speeding car allegedly shot across the divider on the newly opened Naringi flyover in Virar on Tuesday evening and rammed into three vehicles and a pedestrian, leaving five people injured. 5 injured as speeding car crashes into vehicles on Virar flyover.

The accident occurred around 6pm on the flyover connecting Virar East and West, which was opened to traffic in May.

According to officials, the Honda City was travelling towards Virar West when the driver allegedly lost control and the car crossed the central divider and entered the lane meant for oncoming traffic.

It then collided with a pick-up truck, an Ertiga, a two-wheeler and a pedestrian.

The impact damaged all the vehicles involved and left five people injured.

The pedestrian sustained a serious leg injury, while the others were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident led to traffic congestion on the flyover for some time before the damaged vehicles were removed. The Naringi bypass flyover has witnessed three accidents, including Tuesday’s incident, none fatal, since it was opened to traffic last month. This has led to concerns among local residents and commuters. Police said the cause of the frequent crashes is yet unclear.

Local MLA Rajan Naik and opposition leader Manoj Patil visited the site after the crash.