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    5 more colleges approved for HNSC Cluster University

    The cluster university currently comprises HR College of Commerce and Economics as the lead college, along with KC College, Churchgate, and the Bombay Teachers Training College, Colaba.

    Published on: Jun 03, 2026 5:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the inclusion of five additional colleges as constituent institutions of the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Cluster University in Mumbai.

    5 more colleges approved for HNSC Cluster University
    5 more colleges approved for HNSC Cluster University

    The cluster university currently comprises HR College of Commerce and Economics as the lead college, along with KC College, Churchgate, and the Bombay Teachers Training College, Colaba.

    With the state cabinet’s approval, five more colleges have been added: Kundnani College of Pharmacy, Cuffe Parade, KC Law College, Churchgate, Mithibai College of Commerce and Economics, Bandra West, National College, Bandra West, and Thadomal Shahani Engineering College.

    According to an official in the higher and technical education department, the inclusion of these institutions will strengthen the academic structure of the cluster university and promote greater collaboration in teaching, research, innovation and skill development across disciplines. The expansion is expected to benefit students by providing wider academic opportunities, better resource sharing and enhanced multidisciplinary learning under a unified university framework.

    The Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Cluster University was established in 2020 to bring together reputed educational institutions under a common governance and academic system while allowing them to retain their individual identities and strengths. The addition of five more colleges is expected to further enhance the university’s academic reach and institutional capabilities.

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