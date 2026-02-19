MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a ₹50-lakh penalty on a contractor for failing to maintain the required pace of construction of a flyover that’s part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project. The flyover connects Dindoshi Court in Goregaon with Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, also known as Film City. ₹50 lakh fine imposed on contractor for delay in GMLR flyover work

The directive to fine the contractor, which hasn’t been identified, was issued following an inspection by additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday. According to a BMC statement, officials observed that the work was lagging behind schedule despite repeated instructions to speed up construction and deploy adequate manpower and machinery. The civic body has set May 31 as the deadline to open the flyover to traffic, ahead of the monsoon.

The GMLR project aims to ease congestion between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs. The project has been divided into four phases, one of which includes the construction of a 1.26-kilometre-long flyover and an elevated rotary between Dindoshi-Goregaon and Film City. The flyover begins near Dindoshi Court, takes a 90-degree turn near Ratnagiri Junction Hotel and descends at Film City.

During the BMC’s inspection, Bangar reviewed the progress along with deputy commissioner (infrastructure) Girish Nikam, executive engineer (bridges) Naresh Meghrajani, municipal engineers and consultants, the statement said.

Of the total 31 pillars, all have been erected. Of the 30 spans, 20 have been completed, and work on the remaining 10 is expected to be completed shortly. Overall, about 75% of the project has been completed. A schedule has been prepared for girder installation, deck slab concreting, and construction of approach roads, the statement added.

At the Film City end, construction of the approach road is facing hurdles due to existing water pipelines, a sewer line and an Adani Power transformer, the statement said. Bangar has directed officials to prioritise relocating or reconstructing these utilities to avoid further delays.

Following Wednesday’s inspection, Bangar also visited the launch shaft excavation site for the twin tunnel component of the project near Film City. The underground section will be constructed using two advanced tunnel boring machines (TBMs). After completion of the initial excavation phase, the process of lowering the TBMs into the shaft is scheduled to begin by March 10, officials said.