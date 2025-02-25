MUMBAI: The Virar police have booked a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping three minor girls, including two sisters, multiple times. The accused is currently absconding. The three rape survivors as well as the accused, who has a criminal past and has several cases registered against him, were residents of the same building. 50-yr-old booked for raping 3 minors, including 2 sisters

According to the police, one of the minors, who is 16 years old, had left her house due to her father’s abuse and was staying with the accused, who is an acquaintance of her father. The girl had introduced her friends, who are sisters and aged 13 and 14 years, to the accused.

The three girls often partied at the house of the accused, and it was during these parties, that they were sexually abused by him. The abuse continued for months and when they opposed, he threatened to kill them.

On Sunday, there was a verbal spat between the sisters which was heard by their mother. On questioning, the two girls got scared and revealed to their mother that their friend’s ‘boyfriend’ had been sexually assaulting them since the past three months.

The mother then approached the Virar police and a rape case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

“We are trying to trace the accused as he is absconding,” said Jaywant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police, Virar.

Meanwhile, in another case registered on Sunday, a 16-year-old girl has alleged that her boyfriend raped after drugging her at a birthday party in Palghar district.

Based on the complaint, the Virar police have registered a case against the accused under sections 123 (causing hurt using poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 65(1) (rape of woman under 16 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, a police officer said.

The complainant alleged that the accused took her to the birthday party of a common friend in January 2, where he offered her cake and drinks laced with sedatives, the police officer said. When she became unconscious, she was allegedly raped by the accused in the bedroom of their friend’s house. The girl recently found out that she was pregnant due to the assault and lodged the complaint, based on which, an FIR was registered against the boyfriend.