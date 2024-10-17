Mumbai will face a water cut between 5-10% on Thursday and Friday, due to a breakdown of a 900mm valve of the water pipeline system coming from the Vaitarna dam in Tarali, Thane district. 5-10% water cut in all Mumbai due to valve malfunction

Immediate steps have been taken to repair the malfunction of the valve, which necessitates partial shutdown of the water supply system. This will result in a 5-10% drop in the water reaching the Bhandup Treatment Plant, affecting the quantum of water reaching Mumbai. The BMC has requested residents to use water judiciously for the duration.