Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 51-year-old man arrested for molesting 7-year-old in Mumbai
The MIDC police have booked the 51-year-old man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. (Representational pic)
The MIDC police have booked the 51-year-old man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012. (Representational pic)
mumbai news

51-year-old man arrested for molesting 7-year-old in Mumbai

According to the MIDC police, a woman approached them late in the evening on Monday alleging that the 51-year-old had been luring her 7-year-old daughter with money, and molesting her for the past 10 days
READ FULL STORY
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:13 PM IST

The MIDC police on Tuesday arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly molesting his seven-year-old neighbour several times.

According to the MIDC police, a woman approached them late in the evening on Monday alleging that her neighbour had been luring her daughter with money, and molesting her for the past 10 days.

The officers said that the man, who is unemployed, stays in the pump room near SEEPZ in Andheri (East). “The accused had been luring the kid with money for chocolate when the girl’s mother would go out to buy vegetables and groceries,” said a police officer from MIDC police station.

On Tuesday when the accused called out to the girl, her mother who was at home, suspected foul play and sought help of some neighbours who confronted the man.

The accused then confessed to molesting the girl, “The locals caught the man and handed him over to us,” said the officer.

The MIDC police have booked the man under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.