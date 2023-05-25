524 buildings dangerous in Navi Mumbai, 61 in high-risk category

NAVI MUMBAI: As many as 524 buildings in Navi Mumbai are in the dangerous category. 61 of these have been classified as ‘extremely dangerous’ and need to be vacated and demolished immediately. Navi Mumbai, India - May 24, 2023: NMMC declared 524 buildings as dangerous and dilapidated in the city of which 61 are in high-risk category JN-1 type building, at Sector-10, Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released the list of dilapidated buildings before the onset of the monsoon for corrective action to be taken at the earliest.

The civic body has categorised 61 buildings as extremely dangerous under C1 category, which need to be vacated immediately and demolished. 114 buildings are in C2 category that need to be vacated and need to undergo structural repairs. 300 buildings in C2B category have to undergo structural repairs sans the residents vacating them. In the C3 category, 49 buildings need minor repairs.

The list of the structures has been posted on the civic website www.nmmc.gov.in .

The C1 category buildings have been specially marked in the list posted on the website. The list gives details of whether the building is being used for residential purposes or not.

Last year, the civic body released a list of 514 dilapidated buildings in the city, several of which figure in the list this year as well.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “A ward-wise survey of the buildings was undertaken for 2023-24, following which 524 buildings have been declared as dangerous under Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act Section 264.”

Informed the commissioner, “As per the norms in the Act, notices have been issued to the buildings. The owners and occupants have been informed that the buildings are dilapidated and their residential or commercial use needs to be stopped immediately. They have also been asked to demolish the structures without any further delay.”

He added, “We have made it clear to the residents of the C1 category buildings that their electricity and water supply connections will be discontinued.”

The commissioner stated, “If those concerned do not take corrective action and in the event of any untoward incident such as building collapse, they will be held solely responsible for the loss of life or property. We have made it clear to them that the civic body will in no way be responsible for it.”

Narvekar appealed to the residents who stay in dilapidated buildings to take action in their interest. “Residing in dilapidated buildings in monsoon is dangerous as they can collapse. People can lose their lives and also incur property losses,” he said.