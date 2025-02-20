MUMBAI: A 56-year-old woman, riding pillion on a bike being ridden by her husband, was killed after a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler in Jogeshwari West on Monday. 56-yr-old schoolteacher crushed under truck wheel

The deceased, identified as Nita Nitin Dhongde, was a teacher and was on her way to the school she used to work in when the accident occurred at around 6:45am.

The Oshiwara police have launched a search for the driver, who fled after abandoning the truck at the spot, after registering a case of negligence against him.

According to the husband of the deceased, Nitin Jivandas Dhongde, 60, a resident of Malad, he was riding his Honda Unicorn bike to drop his wife at her school in Jogeshwari, when in Kajupada Junction, a speeding trailer truck attempted to overtake their bike.

“In doing so, it hit our two-wheeler hard from the left side. As a result, my wife and I fell off the bike. As I turned, I saw my wife’s head and shoulder being crushed under a rear tire of the trailer truck. I tried to get up and stop the driver, but he left the vehicle there and fled from the spot,” said Dhongde.

The police rushed the couple to a nearby trauma centre where Nita was declared dead on arrival. “We are trying to identify and arrest the driver based on the vehicle number,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station.