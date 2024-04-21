58-year-old arrested for raping minor granddaughter

Mumbai: The Kurar police have arrested a 58-year-old man for raping his minor granddaughter repeatedly for 10 years in Malad, said police sources. HT Image

According to the police, the accused had been raping the victim for the past 10 years and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone.

The accused and the girl used to live in the same neighbourhood. The police said that whenever the girl objected, he would beat her up and threaten her. The girl, who was tortured and terrified, could not disclose the crime perpetrated against her to anyone. However, on Saturday, she told her parents about the crime.

Her family then took her to the Kurar police station where a complaint was lodged against the accused. “We have arrested the man and will produce him before the court on Monday,” said a police officer from Kurar police station.

The accused was booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.