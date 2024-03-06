58-year-old driver dies in Bhiwandi, bus driver arrested

BHIWANDI: A 58-year-old man was killed after being hit by a bus in Bhiwandi on Monday. The incident occurred at the Anjurphata area in Bhiwandi on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Wasim Ansari, 58, a driver. The complaint was filed by his son, Kalim Wasim Ansari, at Narpoli police station against the bus driver. HT Image

According to Narpoli police, after Ansari’s car was hit from behind by a bus, he got out of the car in an attempt to stop the bus, he fell in front of it and was subsequently struck by the bus. He sustained vital abdomen injuries The locals rushed to the spot, alerted the police, and took him to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead before admission. Later Ansari was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for postmortem and the body was handed over to family members for final rites. Ansari lived with his family at Nadi Naka area in Bhiwandi. The bus driver, identified as Saifali Alamgir Ansari, 27, a resident of Jainupura in Bhiwandi, was arrested.

The case has been registered under sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (Rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Vijay Koli, the assistant police inspector at Narpoli Police Station, said, “Prima facie, we learned that Ansari fell in front of the bus in an attempt to stop it, and the bus dashed him. We have arrested the driver from the spot and released him on bail.”