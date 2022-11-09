Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 58-year-old falls to death in a pit dug for Worli–Sewri connector

58-year-old falls to death in a pit dug for Worli–Sewri connector

Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The incident took place on Monday when the deceased, Pradeep Dhondu Ambekar, 58, a retired employee of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and a resident of Century Mill Compound in Prabhadevi was walking back home from BDD Chawl in Worli when he fell in an uncovered pit

Mumbai, India - November 08: 58-year-old Pradeep Ambekar fell in the pit and died in Worli area near Century Mill. Locals said the pit was unbarricaded earlier and only barricaded after the man fell into it. The pit was dug to install the pillar of the Sewri Worli connector flyover, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: A 58-year-man died after he fell into a 10-feet deep uncovered pit near Century Mill in Worli on Monday evening. The police said that the pit was dug by a private contractor engaged by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for construction of Worli-Sewri connector flyover that will connect Worli to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea-link (MTHL).

According to local residents, the incident took place at around 7.00pm on Monday when the deceased, Pradeep Dhondu Ambekar, 58, a retired employee of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and a resident of Century Mill Compound in Prabhadevi was walking back home from BDD Chawl in Worli when he fell in an uncovered pit.

As the recently-built road does not have street lights, the deceased perhaps did not notice the pit and fell in it. The contractor left the pit uncovered and this led to the accident, said a police official.

“We are yet to register any offence in the matter and will record statement of the family members of the deceased and that of the contractor before deciding further course of action,” said a police officer from Worli police station.

“We have been given notices by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to vacate our houses and accordingly we were shifting. My father wanted to visit the transit house and while returning he fell in the pit. The roads towards the transit are not developed and there are no street lights as well,” said Siddhi Ambekar, elder daughter of Ambekar.

Siddhi, who works in a private firm in Worli, said she stays with her father, mother and one younger sister.

“We have been asked to vacate the BDD Chawl buildings in Worli but where we are shifted the building neither has proper roads nor street lights. This is not an accidental death, it’s a murder. Ambekar had not committed any mistake, sheer lack of street light and an uncovered pit led to his death. The road is dangerous place in the night. Too many drunkards roam around the transit buildings,” said Kamlakar Rane a resident of the locality.

“We had informed MHADA about the problems we are facing at the transit camp and that it is not in proper condition. There are no proper roads, no street lights, no water facility. However, they have just given us notices to vacate our houses and shift to transit camps near Century Mill and today one man has died because to it. We want the authorities to pay 10 lakhs to Ambekar is survived by two girls,” said Rupali Rane another resident and a member of BDD Chawl Tenants Redevelopment Committee.

Anil Koli, senior police inspector, Worli police station confirmed the incident. He said they will verify the facts and then decide on registering an offence.

Koli said prima facie it is clear that the pit was dug by a sub-contractor for erecting a pillar of the bridge.

Story Saved
