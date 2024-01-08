6 armed individuals arrested, thwarting potential heist

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested six individuals, including a murder case accused, during a raid at a Borivali (east) guest house. Acting on a tip-off, ATS officials uncovered that a few men were allegedly staying at Ellora guest house and were conspiring to commit a crime in Mumbai. Mumbai, India - Jan. 7, 2024: Mumbai ATS arrested 6 people from Alora guest house Borivali with weapons in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The apprehended individuals, deemed armed and dangerous, were taken into custody on Sunday morning. A thorough search of their room yielded a foreign-made pistol, an Indian-made pistol, four magazines, and 29 rounds. Furthermore, a Mahindra Scorpio Jeep, linked to one of the accused, was found parked at the guest house.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The six men have been identified as Shahadat Hussain alias Kallu Rehmat Hussain, previously convicted of murder in Delhi, Aslam Khan, who served time for murder in Uttar Pradesh and chain snatchings, Nadeem Ansari, previously arrested by Delhi police for rioting, Rizwan Lateef, a robber from Uttar Pradesh, Naushad Anwar, from Uttar Pradesh who had come to Mumbai for recce and Adil Khan, owner of the Mahindra Scorpio, hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

ATS officials suspect the group was plotting a heist or dacoity. Following the arrests, the six individuals were handed over to the Kasturba Marg police for further investigation.

“The six face charges under the Firearms Act and preparation of dacoity, and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday,” stated a police officer from Kasturba Marg police station.