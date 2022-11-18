6 killed, 3 critically injured in Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident

At least six people were killed and two critically injured while one sustained minor injuries in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway late Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the SUV car carrying nine passengers hit a container from behind on the expressway near Khopoli area of Raigad at around 11.40pm after the driver lost control due to overspeeding.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving. The police have named the driver Machindra Ambore, 38, as the accused, who also sustained injuries and is admitted to the hospital.

Injured persons are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kamothe, police said.

“Prima facie, the driver of the car seems to be the accused. He was overspeeding and rammed into a container from behind leading to the accident in which five were killed on the spot. The sixth person died during the course of treatment,” Khopoli police station police inspector Shirish Pawar said.

The deceased persons were identified as Abdul Rehman Khan, 32, a resident of Ghatkopar, Rahul Kumar Pandey, 30, from Kamothe, Ashutosh Navnath Gandekar and Ashok Dharma Chal from Andheri, Anil Sunil Sanap and Wasim Sajid Kazi from Ratnagiri and Ameerullah Chaudhary. Asfia Rais Chaudhary, 25, from Kurla sustained minor injuries.

The two injured are the driver and one passenger namely Deepak Khairal.