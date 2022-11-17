Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man jumps off 6th floor of Mumbai building, lands in net | VIDEO

Man jumps off 6th floor of Mumbai building, lands in net | VIDEO

mumbai news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 06:26 PM IST

Fortunately he landed on a net that covers a open courtyard inside the building - to prevent such incidents - and was rescued.

The clip does not capture what he is saying, but the cries of alarm of others in the building can be heard.(ANI)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A 43-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide in Mumbai on Thursday by jumping off the sixth floor of Mantralaya - the Maharashtra state government headquarters. Fortunately he landed on a net that covers a open courtyard inside the building - to prevent such incidents - and was rescued. Police officials told news agency PTI he was taken to a nearby hospital.

In a video shared by news agency ANI (apparently taken seconds after he falls into the net) the man - identified as Bapu Mokashi - can be seen gesturing and shouting. The clip does not capture what he is saying, but the cries of alarm of others in the building can be heard.

The clip shared by ANI seems to show Mokashi bleeding from his face and right leg though this could not be independently verified. According to PTI he was not seriously injured.

Local police officials are investigating the incident, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in another disturbing incident, a 17-year-old girl jumped from a speeding auto-rickshaw in Aurangabad district to save herself from sexual assault.

Her jump was captured on CCTV in a clip that surfaced on social media Wednesday. She can be seen jumping out of the vehicle that is on a busy road.

As soon as she jumps bystanders stepped forward to assist the girl. Media reports indicate this was on November 13 and that the auto driver made obscene remarks to the girl.

