Maharashtra: Girl,17, jumps off auto to escape 'molestation' in Aurangabad. Video

Videos of a 17-year-old girl jumping from a speeding auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after an alleged molestation attempt have surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The girl reportedly sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local city hospital.

In the 34-second CCTV footage, the girl can be seen jumping off from an auto-rickshaw on a busy road. As soon as the incident takes place, passersby came forward to help the girl.

Also Read | Four persons suffer burn injuries following chemical leak at textile institute in Mumbai

Reports claimed that the accused auto driver has been identified as Syed Akbar Hameed and has been arrested. He allegedly made obscene remarks while the girl was travelling in his auto on November 13 after finishing her tuition classes. Mirror Now reported that the girl boarded the auto-rickshaw around 12pm, and during the journey, the driver started conversing with her. Initially, started by asking her simple questions about her belonging, the driver allegedly made sexual advances which scared the girl and she decided to jump off the vehicle.

A case has been registered at Aurangabad’s Kranti Chowk Police Station under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

A similar incident took place in December last year when a woman jumped from an auto in Haryana's Gurugram to save herself from a possible kidnapping bid. Sharing her ordeal in a Twitter thread, the woman explained how an auto driver took a left instead of a right turn and did not respond when she questioned her. So, she finally decided to jump from the auto in order to save herself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON