61 dengue cases reported in first six days of November

Mumbai: Sixty-one cases of dengue have been reported in the first six days of November according to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department. H (West) ward in Bandra West, F (North) ward in Parel and G (North) ward in Dadar West reported seven cases (the highest), while E ward in Byculla reported six cases.

Insecticide officer Rajan Naringrekar told Hindustan Times that 61 was not an alarming number but the BMC was still taking it seriously. He attributed the dengue cases primarily to weather conditions and increasing humidity despite there being no rainfall.

“This weather is actually not conducive to the disease,” he said. “However, water is still accumulated on the roofs and in corners of buildings. Till such time as it evaporates completely, mosquitoes keep breeding. The dengue vector is present in drums that are filled with water and kept uncovered.” Naringrekar remarked that dengue cases had not increased as compared to last year and would decrease as the month progressed.

The BMC sends teams to the spots where dengue cases are reported and takes immediate remedial measures, fumigating the entire area and looking for the Aedes vector to destroy it. The Aedes vector survey and destruction are done by deploying labourers.

“The BMC’s insecticide department carries out vector detection by going to slums and buildings but citizens need to take equal responsibility,” Naringrekar said. “Drums must be covered and water overflow anywhere must be prevented. In highrises, care must be taken to see that there is no excess water in potted plants, particularly money plants and bamboo plants, to prevent a potential breeding source, as the Aedes mosquito is a domestic breeder and lays eggs at homes. Public participation is equally important in dengue vector control.”

According to the public health department’s data, there were no deaths reported due to dengue in the month of October and until November 6. A BMC official said that citizens needed to treat fever on time. “They should get timely treatment from a doctor and not self-medicate,” he said. “This leads to complications and causes death. In dengue, the symptoms are treated first and there is no specific medicine to kill the virus. So, symptoms like body ache, fever should be immediately treated by a doctor.”

According to the BMC’s health department, a total of 844 dengue cases have been reported from January till October this year. H (West) ward in Bandra West reported the highest with 143 cases, followed by H (East) ward with 91 cases and E ward in Byculla with 90 cases. The lowest number of cases were reported in M (West) ward in Chembur, R (Central) ward in Borivali with four cases. R (North) ward in Dahisar had only five cases.