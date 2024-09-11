 63-year-old woman injured in slab collapse in MHADA building | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
63-year-old woman injured in slab collapse in MHADA building

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2024 08:20 AM IST

In yet another incident of slab collapse in the old and dilapidated MHADA buildings in the city, a 63-year-old woman, Alka Desai, residing in Gulmohor building at Dadar got injured after an overheard slab collapsed on her on Monday night

MUMBAI: In yet another incident of slab collapse in the old and dilapidated MHADA buildings in the city, a 63-year-old woman, Alka Desai, residing in Gulmohor building at Dadar got injured after an overheard slab collapsed on her on Monday night. Considering the seriousness of the matter, MHADA sent a team to inspect the site and carry out necessary repairs. The latest in a series of similar incidents has caused alarm among the residents of the 388 odd buildings spread across Colaba, Girgaon, Mumbadevi, Byculla, Shiwree, Prabhadevi and Mahim.

Mumbai, India – Sep 10, 2024: Residence show the Slab collapsed in Gulmohar building of MHADA at Dadar and a woman injured in incident, this building is one of the 388 old MHADA buildings struggling with the government for redevelopment, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Sept 10, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
On Tuesday, HT had reported about the conditions of the dilapidated conditions of the 388 MHADA buildings. There are a total of 27,373 flat owners in the buildings and MHADA Sangharsh Kruti Samitee is protesting against the issues coming in the way of redevelopment.

The latest collapse incident occurred at around 9pm on Monday in Gulmohar building at Bhavani Shankar Road in Dadar West when Alka Desai, who lives with husband Rajshekhar in room number 43 on the second floor, was preparing dinner. Suddenly there was a big noise, and an overhead slab collapsed on the room, injuring Alka Desai.

She was taken to Hinduja hospital by Rajshekhar and other residents where she was advised to undergo a city scan. After the scan, the Desai couple went to their daughter’s house in Navi Mumbai.

“There is fear among the residents due to this incident. Thankfully MHADA officials were co-operative and took cognisance of the accident. They sent a team at midnight to review the situation. On Tuesday morning, a MHADA team came with labourers, and undertook inspection of other rooms in the building and also started repair work,” said Amit Sawant, a resident of Gulmohar building and a member of MHADA Sangharsh Kruti Samitee.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more.

