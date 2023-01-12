64-year-old dairy owner beaten to death in Mulund

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating a senior citizen to death in Mulund (West). The deceased – Suresh Pitkar – used to run a dairy, as per police officials. On Wednesday, one of his employees was washing utensils outside the shop.

The accused – identified as Kailash Jadhav – was on his way home. He claimed that the waste water spoiled his clothes and slapped the employee – Shivchandra Yadav – who is also the complainant in the case.

Pitkar intervened and in a fit of rage, the accused started punching him in his chest. He collapsed on the ground and was rushed to the hospital. However, he died on the way.

“Pitkar came out of the shop to save his employee. Jadhav then started arguing with him and started punching Pitkar. He gave the 64-year-old multiple fist blows,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Kamble, Mulund police station.

Pitkar, he added, collapsed on the ground. The locals gathered at the crime scene, hearing Pitkar’s cries for help and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission, Kamble added.

The police were informed about the incident and a police team rushed to the spot. Based on the statement given by Yadav, the Mulund police registered a case of murder against Jadhav – a resident of Indira Nagar, Mulund (West) – and arrested him.