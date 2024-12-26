NAVI MUMBAI: The police department has intensified its drive against illegal immigrants and begun working on concrete measures to prevent those deported from returning to India. After deporting 653 people, including 14 Bangladeshi nationals and 639 nationals of various African countries, the Navi Mumbai police have now started taking the biometrics of those unable to provide any proof of their stay or original residence at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). 653 illegal immigrants deported by police from Navi Mumbai

Biometrics, one of the pivotal steps in this direction, was begun last month. “Through this process, data is maintained so that those deported will not be able to return to the country through the right channels,” said DCP Amit Kale. “As for illegal immigrants, if they are nabbed, their details will reflect in the biometrics and they will be booked under stringent laws.”

ACP Ajay Landge said that since last month, eight such immigrants had been taken to the FRRO to undergo biometrics. “The details of five immigrants have been verified,” he added.

In a span of two weeks, 25 cases have been registered against 10 illegal Bangladeshi nationals. They were deported last week. Likewise, the documents of 55 Bangladeshi citizens have been sent for verification to the FRRO. Stringent action is being taken against African nationals overstaying their visas as well as those involved in drug peddling.

On December 12, in a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Navi Mumbai Economic Offences Wing, ₹12 crore worth of drugs were seized and 16 African nationals arrested. The department also issued notices to 73 Africans to leave the country, as their visas were no longer valid. “We are determined to make Navi Mumbai drug-free, and there will be more such operations,” said Landge. “We are even taking action against those renting out flats to African nationals without intimating the police.”

Residents have been asked to inform the police about Bangladeshi or African nationals in their areas. Both are stated to be found in areas like Taloja, Kharghar, Ulwe, Vashi and Koparkhairane. “In certain slum pockets in these areas, accommodation is available without an official agreement and at low rentals,” said a Vashi police officer. “We have come across cases where Africans have married locals and have children who speak local languages.”