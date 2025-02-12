Menu Explore
65-year-old Malad resident dies after being hit by speeding bike

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 12, 2025 08:02 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 65-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding bike in Malad. The biker has been booked for causing death by negligence.

MUMBAI: A 65-year-old pedestrian was hit by a speeding bike in Malad on Saturday. The biker took the senior citizen to the hospital, however, on Sunday, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Bindeshwar Ramanugrah Pandit, 65, was out for a walk at around 9pm after Saturday night’s dinner. He was walking on Link Road in Malad West when a bike hit him in front of the Kalapurnam Showroom. A boy who witnessed this rushed to Pandit’s house and informed his family, said Vandana, Pandit’s daughter.

“The boy said my father was severely injured after a red bike hit him. The biker had taken my father to MG Road Junction in Malad East,” Vandana said to the police.

The biker, Pierre Abranches, 22, told Vandana that he was going towards Goregaon when Pandit suddenly came onto the Link Road from Motilal Nagar. He said he lost control of the two-wheeler and ended up hitting Pandit. Based on Vandana’s complaint, the Malad police have booked Abranches for causing death by negligence under section 106 (1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

