65-year-old truck driver electrocuted to death in Thane
A 65-year truck driver was electrocuted after he came in contact with a distribution point at Amanlal chawl in Upvan, Thane, on Tuesday morning; the incident occurred while the deceased came out of his truck to move a two-wheeler parked on the way; his leg came in contact with a live metal part of the DP and was electrocuted
A 65-year truck driver died of electrocution after he came in contact with a distribution point (DP) at Amanlal chawl in Upvan, Thane, on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred while the deceased Bhaurao Narayan Chavhan came out of his truck to move a two-wheeler parked on the way. His leg came in contact with a live metal part of the DP and was electrocuted.
“He was at work and had reached Thane to drop some materials. He wanted to park his truck and hence got down and moved the two-wheeler. While doing so, he stepped on to a metal part of the DP. He died on the spot,” said Amol Rathod, 29, a relative of the deceased.
Following the incident, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and officials of Vartak Nagar police station reached the spot. The officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd were also informed about the incident and visited the spot.
“During the inspection, it was found that there was no error in the DP. However, the victim died due to electrocution. The officials are awaiting the post-mortem report. It is suspected that the cause of death would be due to underground electric connection. As a part of relief to the victim immediate financial help has been initiated,” said an officer of MSEDCL.
The relative of the deceased however lodged a complaint against the MSEDCL. “It is in an industrial area and the DP is very unsafe. I have heard earlier too that such electrocution incidents have taken place at the same spot. The authority should take this matter seriously and act,” said Rathod.
“Based on the complaint received, we have made a note of this incident and have initiated an inquiry in this matter,” said an officer of Vartak Nagar police station.
