65-yr-old woman on a morning walk dies after being hit by auto-rickshaw

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 06:04 am IST

Mumbai: A 65-year-old woman died after being run over by an auto-rickshaw in Khar early on Saturday while she was out for a morning walk. The incident took place around 5am on CB Road near Pimpaleshwar Mandir Chowk, Khar (West).

The Khar police have identified the woman as Kubrabano Mansuri. Her husband, a 69-year-old tailor Sabbir Nurmohammad Mansuri, told the police that Kubrabano was diabetic and she left home everyday at 4:30am for her daily walk, and would normally return by 8:30am. On Saturday, when she did not return by 9 am, he and their son began searching for her.

According to the statement given by her husband, 69-year-old tailor Sabbir Nurmohammad Mansuri, the victim—identified as Kubrabano—left home at 4.30 am for her daily walk. Mansuri said she normally returned by 8.30 am as she was diabetic and walked for long durations. On Saturday, Sabbir said that he was waiting for Kubrabano to return, to take her for a check up but when she did not return till 9am, he and his son left to search for her.

While they were looking for her along Carter Road and preparing to file a missing-person complaint, an acquaintance working at Bhabha Hospital called to inform Sabbir that his wife had been admitted to the hospital after an accident. At the hospital, he identified her from a photograph shown by staff and was told she had succumbed to her injuries.

The Khar police told Mansuri that Kubrabano had been hit by an auto-rickshaw around 5 am. The driver, identified as Kailas Singh, had rushed her to the hospital in his vehicle, but she was declared dead soon after.

The police have arrested Singh under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “We are scanning CCTV footage from the stretch to determine how the accident occurred,” said a police officer.

News / Cities / Mumbai / 65-yr-old woman on a morning walk dies after being hit by auto-rickshaw
