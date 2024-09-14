Menu Explore
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
68-year-old dies in fire in Mulund, cops suspect suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 14, 2024 07:30 AM IST

A 68-year-old woman died in a fire in Mulund West; police suspect suicide due to her depression. Investigations are ongoing.

MUMBAI: A 68-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her 9th-floor apartment in ground plus 16 storied building in Mulund West on Friday. However, the police suspects that the elderly woman died by suicide.

“During preliminary investigation it appears that the woman allegedly died by suicide. She was suffering from an ailment and was suffering from depression. An accidental death report has been registered and further investigations are on,” said senior inspector Ajay Joshi from Mulund police station.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm in Opal Apartment situated on LBS Road near Sonapur signal in Mulund. At the time of the incident, her husband had stepped out to buy medicine and she was alone.

The neighbours noticed the fire and informed the Fire Brigade, who broke open the door of the flat. The fire brigade reached in minutes and doused the fire confined to the woman’s room. The woman sustained severe burnt injuries and was rushed to the Agarwal Hospital in Mulund where she was declared brought dead.

During the investigation, it was further found that only her bed was brunt and nothing else in the house, said the police officer. The woman lives with her husband, while their son lives separately, the officer added.

