68-year-old man dashed by buffalo falls on road, run over by bus

Dombivli: A 68-year-old man reportedly died after a buffalo dashed him and he came under the rear wheel of a bus on Tuesday evening at Dattanagar in Dombivli.

The deceased was identified as Shivram Dhotre.

According to the police, the incident happened when Dhotre was walking on the street and a buffalo dashed him from behind. He lost his balance and came under the rear wheel of a bus.

Dhotre was rushed to Shastrinagar Civil Hospital, where he died.

The Dombivli police registered a case after the son of the deceased, Raju Shivram Dhotre, 32, filed a complaint.

A police officer said, “Eye witnesses informed us that the buffalo dashed him from behind due to which he lost his balance and came under the bus. His son however claimed that he was hit by a vehicle. We have registered a case under section 174 in The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.”

Raju, who is an auto driver, said, “As per the CCTV footage that I have received, it can be seen the buffalo was walking behind my dad. While the bus passed by, I saw my father was crushed under the wheels. The footage did not show the buffalo dashing him, as it was a few metres away. It was the vehicle which rammed into him. I want the police to investigate this angle too and check if the vehicle driver is at fault.”

