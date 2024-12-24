Navi Mumbai: Police suspect rupturing of an airbag in a car following an accident to have led to the death of a 6-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai. 6-year-old dies in a car crash, cops suspect airbag burst

According to the police, the deceased, a Vashi resident, was traveling with his father and two cousins towards Koparkhairane in a Wagon R. The vehicle had reached near Blue Diamond Circle, Vashi when another car, an MG Astor, crashed onto a divider. The impact of that crash was so forceful that the rear part of the car fell on the bonnet of the Wagon R.

“Due to the accident, the airbags of the wagon R got deployed. Prima facie, it appears that the driver was saved because of the airbag, but on the passenger seat, where the boy was sitting, it got ruptured,” said assistant police inspector Deepak Gavit from Vashi police station.

Bystanders pulled out the boy, who was by then unconscious. He was rushed to Vashi General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. “The doctors said the cause of his death was due to suffocation. It is suspected that the sudden explosion of the airbag could be the probable reason. Further investigation is underway,” Gavit added.

The police said the accused driver of the MG Astor is a doctor by profession on his way from Solapur to his house in Ghansoli. He is booked under sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. (BNS) and section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He is served with a notice of appearance and further investigation is underway.