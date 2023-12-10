close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 7 wagons of goods train derail near Mumbai; mail express traffic hit

7 wagons of goods train derail near Mumbai; mail express traffic hit

Dec 10, 2023 08:43 PM IST

Seven wagons of goods train derail near Kasara

Seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Down line on Sunday evening, railway officials said.

Representative Image (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, they said.

While mail express traffic on Kasara to Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line is affected, the incident did not disturb suburban services, they said.

Igatpuri to Kasara Up section traffic is running, the officials said, adding that accident relief trains have been moved to the site.

