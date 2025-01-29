Menu Explore
70% of coastal road promenade to open in March

ByLinah Baliga
Jan 29, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The parks will remain open from 8am to 8pm, while the promenade will remain open round-the-clock, allowing people to walk, cycle, or relax by the shore at night

MUMBAI: Come March and 70% of the sea-facing coastal road promenade from Priyadarshini Park at Breach Candy to Haji Ali will be completed and can be used by citizens.

Mumbai, India – 28, Jan 2025: Work on the promenade is underway at Mumbai Coastal Road Project, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – 28, Jan 2025: Work on the promenade is underway at Mumbai Coastal Road Project, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“The promenade will be completed from Priyadarshini Park (PDP) to Haji Ali by March, including some parts in Worli. There will be jogging, walking and cycle tracks, and trees and benches to sit on,” said a civic official.

The BMC is trying to open the entire sea-facing promenade by early May, which will be a boon for walkers and joggers who could use it via the underpasses. The 7.5km continuous 20mt-wide promenade between PDP at Breach Candy and the Worli-end of the sea link will feature 20 underpasses.

“The Worli end of the promenade will have steps to allow visitors to experience the sea more closely. It will offer a unique opportunity for residents to engage with the sea, owing to the consistently low tides in the area,” said the BMC official.

Work on creating parks and a promenade along the Mumbai Coastal Road is going on, as envisioned in the master plan prepared by infrastructure firm AECOM, which will add nearly 70 hectares of open space. Around 70% of the open space will have green cover, while the remaining 30% will be paved with walkways, cycle tracks and the promenade.

The facilities will be accessible via nine main entry points, including at Setalvad Lane, Tata Garden, Mahalaxmi, Lotus Jetty, Haji Ali juice centre, Atria Mall and Madraswadi in Worli.

The parks will remain open from 8am to 8pm, while the promenade will remain open round-the-clock, allowing people to walk, cycle, or relax by the shore at night.

